

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new analysis has found evidence of liquid on Pluto's surface, NASA says.



A new analysis of imagery collected during NASA's New Horizons spacecraft's 2015 encounter with Pluto provides evidence that liquid nitrogen is rising to Pluto's surface through cracks in the northern edge of the Sputnik Planitia, part of the massive heart-shaped glacier on the dwarf planet's surface. This is the first evidence of recently flowing liquid on Pluto.



'Pluto never stops surprising us,' said Alan Stern, principal investigator of New Horizons and lead study author from the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado. 'In addition to suggesting that liquids have recently expressed themselves on Pluto's surface, this result also suggests a new kind of time-variable feature on Pluto.'



The Sputnik Planitia is a vast, frozen nitrogen glacier on Pluto, larger than the U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma combined. In 2015, New Horizons' images of the northernmost portions of this region revealed city-sized geologic convection cells on Sputnik Planitia separated by both thin dark linear and more diffuse dark features, suggesting historical liquid flows.



Now the new research, published in the Planetary Science Journal, indicates that these dark linear and diffuse features may be occasionally and temporarily wetted, perhaps from time to time, by a liquid, most likely liquid nitrogen. The journal paper's authors include both planetary science experts in Pluto and experts in terrestrial glaciology.



Surface patterns on northern Sputnik Planitia have been darkened in ways that resemble glacial features on Earth that have been wetted by rain or by the subsurface emergence of liquids to the surface. Pluto's atmospheric and thermal conditions make liquid nitrogen rain physically impossible, suggesting that liquid nitrogen is flowing up from underneath the glacier.



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