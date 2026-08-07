

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has marked a major milestone with hybrid electric flight test in Utah.



FAA announced on Thursday that Ampaire Inc. and the Utah Department of Transportation conducted a hybrid-electric demonstration flight along Utah's I-15 corridor to test future cargo service.



The flight took place between Salt Lake City International Airport and Cedar City Regional Airport. It marks the second major step in the U.S. Department of Transportation's work to safely integrate Advanced Air Mobility aircraft into the National Airspace System under the FAA eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, or eIPP.



'We're excited to support the Utah Department of Transportation and Ampaire under the eIPP,' said FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau. 'This demonstration will provide valuable operational experience and help us understand how to safely integrate Advanced Air Mobility into the National Airspace System.'



'Our responsibility is to prepare Utah's transportation system for the future, and today's demonstration shows this future is already taking flight,' UDOT Commissioner Carlos Braceras said. 'Through the uFLY initiative, Utah is bringing together industry, government and research partners to collect data so the FAA may safely evaluate emerging aviation technologies that have the potential to strengthen regional connectivity, expand economic opportunity and improve mobility for communities across our state and the nation.'



The eIPP is a first-of-its-kind initiative outlined in President Donald Trump's Unleashing Drone Dominance Executive Order. It creates one of the nation's largest real-world testing environments for next-generation aircraft with the potential to create jobs, connect communities, and launch air cargo service.



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