AB LITGRID year 2026 6 month financial results

AB LITGRID (legal entity code 302564383), registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo 8, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company) announces the Company's financial and operating results for January-June of 2026.

Key financial indicators for the first 6 months of 2026

Key financial indicators HY 2026 HY 2025 Change, % Revenue, million EUR 267.5 209.0 28% EBITDA, million EUR 52.5 -40.3 n/a Net profit, million EUR 39.0 -41.9 n/a Investments, million EUR 61.0 73.3 -17% ROE (last 12 months), % 48.9 -9.8 n/a Net debt, million EUR 24.4 29.9 -19% Adjusted* EBITDA, million EUR 29.9 26.8 12% Adjusted* net profit, million EUR 20.2 14.4 40% Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 18.5 16.0 16% Ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) 0.4 0.6 -28%

* Profitability indicators are recalculated due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council. When calculating adjusted indicators, the adjustment of revenue for previous periods, which has already been approved by the NERC decision when setting regulated prices for transmission services for the reporting period, is taken into account and the deviation between the (regulated) profitability approved by the NERC and the actual profitability for the reporting period is assessed, which will be evaluated by the NERC when setting transmission prices for future periods. Other atypical gains or losses are also eliminated when calculating the adjusted indicators.

Enclosed: Integrated interim report and press release.

More information:

Jurga Eivaite, communications project manager

phone number +370 613 19977; email jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu