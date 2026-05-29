Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
29.05.26 | 17:28
1,025 Euro
-1,01 % -0,011
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LITGRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITGRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9701,08017:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 15:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Litgrid has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreement and a new internal loan agreement with EPSO-G

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreement with UAB EPSO-G and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Under the terms of the agreement, UAB EPSO-G assumes a loan of €20 million that was granted under a loan agreement dated on 18 December of 2014, between Litgrid AB and the EIB, intended to finance the development of the Lithuania-Poland electricity interconnection. The original loan repayment date term was scheduled for the first half of 2031.

Following the conclusion of the aforementioned tripartite agreement, Litgrid entered into the internal loan agreement with UAB EPSO-G under the same terms and conditions as those applicable to the original agreement between Litgrid and the EIB.

This transaction ensures the continuity of financial obligations and contributes to effective management of the EPSO-G group's capital structure, by concentrating the financing of the EPSO-G group of companies at the management company level.

More information:

Jurga Eivaite

Project manager, Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.