Litgrid AB results for the three months of 2026

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the three months of 2026.

Main financial indicators Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenue, EUR million 158.7 108.7 EBITDA, EUR million 47.8 (-27.8) Net profit, EUR million 37.2 (-27.0) ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 36.8 4.1 Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 15.2 14.2 Adjusted* Net profit, EUR million 7.8 8.2 Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 13.9 14.4

*The adjustment of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory differences from the regulated profitability approved by NERC and by eliminating other atypical profit or loss. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of NERC when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

More information:

Jurga Eivaite

Project manager, Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu