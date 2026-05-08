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WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
08.05.26 | 15:43
1,030 Euro
+0,83 % +0,009
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LITGRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITGRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9501,11015:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Litgrid AB results for the three months of 2026

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the three months of 2026.

Main financial indicatorsQ1 2026Q1 2025
Revenue, EUR million158.7108.7
EBITDA, EUR million47.8(-27.8)
Net profit, EUR million37.2(-27.0)
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents36.84.1
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million15.214.2
Adjusted* Net profit, EUR million7.88.2
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents13.914.4

*The adjustment of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory differences from the regulated profitability approved by NERC and by eliminating other atypical profit or loss. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of NERC when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

More information:

Jurga Eivaite

Project manager, Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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