Northern Discovery Metals Inc.: Northern Discovery Metals Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Discovery Metals Inc. (CSE: NOR) ("Northern Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "M1V0", WKN: A426PS, and ISIN: CA66510R1047.

The Company's common shares are now dual listed on Canadian Securities Exchanges ("CSE") and the FSE, offering increased international exposure to both Canadian and European investors. This dual listing also enhances liquidity for the Company's shareholders. The Company's FSE stock quote can be accessed here: https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/equity/northern-discovery-metals?mic=XFRA

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step in raising Northern Discovery's international profile," said Jared Suchan, CEO of Northern Discovery Metals Inc. "This dual listing gives European investors direct access to our story while enhancing liquidity for all of our shareholders as we continue to advance our project."

About Northern Discovery Metals Inc.

Northern Discovery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the Project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 294-3020

Email: info@northerndiscoverymetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's future plans.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company's business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company's future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company's resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company's current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.