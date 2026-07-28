Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Northern Discovery Metals Inc. ("Northern Discovery" or the "Company"). The Calgary-based company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol NOR.

Northern Discovery is a junior exploration company that holds an option to acquire the Vent Copper property on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The property consists of two mineral claims comprising more than 1,500 hectares of land and is located approximately 51 kilometres west of Port Alberni. A recently published technical report stated that there is potential for the discovery of copper and other sulphide mineralization at the Vent Copper property. The report recommended a multi-phased exploration strategy, beginning with surface activity to identify drill targets.

"With copper prices trading at near-record highs above US$6.00 per pound, and global demand expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future, this is an ideal time to begin exploration programs on promising greenfield projects," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We wish Northern Discovery Metals success at the Vent property."

"Listing on the CSE is an important step for the Company and our shareholders," said Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Discovery. "Our focus now is getting to work on the ground at Vent. We're eager to begin our exploration plans for the property."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)