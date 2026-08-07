

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 713.1 million in June from EUR 404.0 million in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 855.2 million.



On an annual basis, exports climbed 16.9 percent in June, and imports also logged a sharp growth of 25.4 percent.



The increase in imports was driven by more inflows of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, electrical machinery and equipment, and parts thereof, the agency said.



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