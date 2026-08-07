Wesco International: Q&A Hemant Porwal, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain and Operations on Sustainability at Wesco

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Originally published in Wesco's 2026 Sustainability Report

Wesco's 2026 Sustainability Report features insights from Hemant Porwal Executive Vice President, Supply Chain and Operations on how the company is embedding sustainability into every aspect of its global supply chain and operations.

Strategic Vision and Business Impact:

How does focusing on sustainability strengthen Wesco's role as a responsible corporate citizen?

Wesco's position as a global supply chain solutions provider puts us at the intersection of industry, innovation and responsibility. Our sustainability program is woven into our business, from our operational footprint to the services we deliver. By integrating sustainability into our mission to build, connect, power and protect the world, Wesco demonstrates leadership and accountability to our customers, supplier partners, employees and communities.

Our commitment is reflected in measurable goals, such as reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and landfill waste intensity, advancing safety performance and aligning with international frameworks like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S2 and third parties like EcoVadis. We conduct biennial climate risk assessments and maintain robust governance structures, supporting transparency and continuous improvement. These efforts not only mitigate environmental impact but also foster trust, resilience and shared value across our stakeholder network.

Customer Engagement and Market Trends:

What demand are you seeing for more sustainable packaging solutions?

The demand for sustainable packaging continues to accelerate, driven by evolving customer expectations, regulatory requirements and sustainability commitments. Wesco is collaborating with suppliers to increase recycled content, reducing single-use materials and advancing circular economy initiatives. Efforts to reuse our INSTA-REEL system, with regional recycling partnerships demonstrate our commitment to reducing packaging waste and promoting reuse.

Operational Excellence:

How does Wesco approach prioritizing sustainability initiatives for meaningful progress?

Wesco prioritizes sustainability initiatives by engaging stakeholders and focusing on areas with the greatest impact and relevance. Our roadmap includes aligning with emerging regulations, enhancing supplier performance evaluations and targeting high-impact areas such as emissions reduction, responsible sourcing and product compliance. Regular engagement with executive management and cross-functional leadership keeps sustainability central to our strategy and enables progress to be tracked and reported transparently.

Partnerships and Collaboration:

What makes partnerships effective in advancing sustainability?

Effective partnerships are essential to advancing sustainability at Wesco. By aligning shared goals and fostering close collaboration across our supply chain, we set clear expectations for responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship and ethical practices. Working side by side with suppliers, customers and industry experts, we co-create solutions for challenges like packaging innovation, waste reduction and renewable energy adoption - amplifying our collective impact and driving progress.

Our Responsible Sourcing Program and supplier initiatives promote accountability, innovation and continuous improvement. By sharing best practices, supporting supplier development and engaging with organizations that champion small business growth, Wesco builds a resilient and sustainable supply chain. These partnerships not only enhance supply chain resiliency and open new business opportunities but also help us deliver greater value for our customers and communities.

Operational Excellence:

How does Wesco optimize its supply chain to reduce environmental impact while lowering costs?

Wesco's supply chain optimization is rooted in Lean process management and continuous improvement. We leverage cross- functional kaizen events, advanced route planning software and facility upgrades to reduce energy consumption and emissions. Our renewable energy investments, such as rooftop solar installations and utility alliances, are designed to decrease our carbon footprint while delivering operational savings. Digitalization of procurement and inventory management streamlines workflows, reduces paper use and lowers costs for our business partners. By embedding supplier check-points and leveraging data-driven decision support tools, Wesco underscores that sustainability and efficiency go hand in hand. We use analytics to improve our network, cut travel distances, place inventory near customers and move stock as needed to reduce scrap and obsolescence.

Read Wesco's full 2026 Sustainability Report here

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/qanda-hemant-porwal-executive-vice-president-supply-chain-and-operatio-1204562