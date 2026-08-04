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WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 08:05
317,00 Euro
+0,99 % +3,10
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
312,10320,9013:28
314,00318,6013:30
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 12:02 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wesco International: A Letter from Wesco Chairman, President and CEO

By John Engel | Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Wesco International

Originally published in Wesco's 2026 Sustainability Report

At Wesco, sustainability is integral to how we operate, grow and create long-term value. It shapes our strategy, informs our decisions, and guides how we serve customers, support our people and engage with communities around the world. As global demand accelerates for more resilient, efficient and connected infrastructure and supply chains, our role - and our responsibility - has never been more important.

In 2025, Wesco continued to make meaningful progress amid powerful secular trends including digitalization, power generation and reliability, and supply chain resiliency. These forces are reshaping energy systems, industrial operations and data-driven environments worldwide. Wesco sits at the center of these ecosystems, enabling solutions that help customers build, connect, power and protect critical infrastructure more safely and sustainably.

Our portfolio of products, services and solutions supports customers as they modernize power grids, deploy data centers, advance automation and improve building intelligence. At the same time, we are transforming our own operations through a multi-year digital transformation to improve efficiency, strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce waste. By leveraging data, analytics and technology at scale, we are embedding sustainability into the way we operate every day.

Our people remain the foundation of our success. In 2025, we continued to invest in a safe, inclusive and engaging workplace - one that equips our teams with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving, digital-first environment. Recognition as a Great Place to Work and continued external recognition for our culture reflect our commitment to supporting our employees and leading with integrity.

Beyond our operations, Wesco is committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Through our Wesco Cares program, employees around the world support disaster relief, education, workforce development and housing initiatives. Their generosity, volunteerism and civic leadership demonstrate our values in action and reinforce our belief that strong communities are essential to long-term success.

Strong governance is our foundation. Our Board of Directors and Leadership team remain focused on ethical conduct, responsible capital allocation, effective enterprise risk management and transparent engagement with stakeholders. These principles are essential to maintaining trust and delivering sustainable performance over time.

As we look ahead, we recognize that sustainability is a continuous journey. The challenges facing our world - supply chain complexity, workforce transformation and technological changes - require focus, collaboration and accountability. Wesco has entered 2026 with positive momentum, a clear strategy and a steadfast commitment to responsible growth.

This report outlines our approach, priorities and progress. I thank our employees, customers, suppliers and partners for their continued trust as we work together to build a more sustainable future.

Read Wesco's full 2026 Sustainability Report here

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/a-letter-from-wesco-chairman-president-and-ceo-1201169

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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