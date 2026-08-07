

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 372.9 million in June, down from EUR 445.8 million in the corresponding month last year. In May, the surplus was EUR 608.4 million.



Exports climbed 8.2 percent annually in June, and imports were 9.5 percent higher. Exports recorded the highest year-on-year growth since December 2025, while imports posted their strongest increase since March 2025.



Imports from EU member states grew 11.0 percent, and those from non-EU countries increased by 6.0 percent.



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