Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation 2Q2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Financial Results Summary (unaudited)
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CMSG" or "the Company") (OTCQX:CMSG) announced a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $2.7 million, or $1.19 per share, as compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $2.99 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.
As previously disclosed, on May 7, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program (the "Program") pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's common stock. The Program authorizes the repurchase of common stock from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including under 10b5-1 plans. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 67,636 shares of common stock under the Program, at a weighted average price of $30.69 per share, for total consideration of $2.1 million. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $2.9 million of remaining capacity under the Program.
Book value per share outstanding decreased to $37.35 at June 30, 2026 as compared to $43.59 at June 30, 2025.
The Company generated $0.5 million in digital asset mining revenue for the quarter as compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the combined effect of less bitcoin mined in 2026 as compared to 2025 and at a lower average price. However, the Company's results from scrypt mining also declined as a result of lower mining reward volumes and a lower average price, primarily related to Dogecoin. The Company also recently initiated operating Zcash mining equipment, but the impact was not significant to the second quarter.
The Company has Bitcoin mining operations of 97 petahash and scrypt mining operations for Litecoin/Dogecoin of 4,872 gigahash as of June 30, 2026.
During the second quarter of 2026, the Company mined 3.2 Bitcoin (BTC) and 491 Litecoin (LTC), all of which were retained. In addition, as a result of the scrypt mining process, the Company mined approximately 1.8 million Dogecoin (DOGE), which were sold for approximately $0.2 million. A portion of the DOGE mining rewards was used to acquire 0.5 BTC, bringing the total amount of Bitcoin added for the quarter to 3.7 Bitcoin.
The Company's quarter-end cryptocurrency holdings were primarily 354 BTC and 13,724 LTC, which were valued at $20.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The value of all cryptocurrency holdings was $21.3 million at June 30, 2026.
The cost of revenue, a figure that largely consists of hosting costs, was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, which was lower than the $0.7 million for the comparable quarter in the prior year due to the lower volume of equipment being operated during 2026.
Operating expenses-which include recurring depreciation of mining equipment as well as general administrative expenses-decreased to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. This decrease is primarily the result of lower depreciation expense for the quarter due to equipment that was removed or impaired in prior periods.
Non-operating income (expense) for the second quarter of 2026, including changes in the fair value of our cryptocurrency holdings-coupled with interest income-was a loss of $3.1 million, compared to income of $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily a result of the unrealized loss from the reduction in the fair value of our cryptocurrency holdings.
Upcoming Shareholder Call
The Company has also announced an upcoming shareholder call on August 10, 2026.
Monday, August 10, 2026 4:15 pm ET
Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE
Phone Access: +1 (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 539-203-208
Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com.
Investor Relations Contact: IR@consensusmining.com
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
58,525,603
$
60,533,066
Investments, at fair value
7,700
-
Federal tax receivable
487,660
344,777
Prepaid expenses
194,241
198,441
Other receivables
172,958
80,498
Loans receivable - related party
-
370,130
Total current assets
59,388,162
61,526,912
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
1,514,854
3,395,958
Digital assets, net
21,330,946
31,332,392
Total non-current assets
22,845,800
34,728,350
Total Assets
$
82,233,962
$
96,255,262
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accrued taxes
$
57,061
$
18,577
Accrued accounting fees
84,862
83,647
Accrued hosting fees
-
9,809
Other accrued expenses
22,905
43,803
Total current liabilities
164,828
155,836
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities, net
564,884
3,210,612
Total Liabilities
729,712
3,366,448
Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;, 2,250,009 issued; 2,182,373 and 2,250,009 outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)
22,500
22,500
Additional paid-in capital
86,286,813
86,286,813
Treasury stock, at cost, 67,636 and 0 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
(2,075,757
)
-
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
(2,729,306
)
6,579,501
Total Stockholders' Equity
81,504,250
92,888,814
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
82,233,962
$
96,255,262
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Digital asset mining revenues
$
462,275
$
1,091,075
$
966,817
$
2,441,390
Cost of revenues - hosting fees
420,142
692,417
988,534
1,362,963
Operating expenses:
Depreciation expense
277,707
567,354
833,081
1,169,996
Losses on disposals, net
24,162
61,256
60,090
110,467
Impairment of property & equipment
-
-
1,069,328
-
General and administrative expenses
208,040
179,695
401,198
306,642
Total operating expenses
509,909
808,305
2,363,697
1,587,105
Operating loss
(467,776
)
(409,647
)
(2,385,414
)
(508,678
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Net change in unrealized depreciation on digital assets
(3,618,812
)
8,186,510
(10,640,106
)
4,399,851
Interest income
503,319
616,948
1,013,505
1,231,629
Realized loss on sale of digital assets
314
(1,837
)
(1,104
)
(9,773
)
Unrealized (loss) on investments, net
(3,357
)
-
(3,863
)
-
Total non-operating income
(3,118,536
)
8,801,621
(9,631,568
)
5,621,707
Loss before income taxes
(3,586,312
)
8,391,974
(12,016,982
)
5,113,029
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(923,560
)
1,660,030
(2,708,176
)
1,064,530
Net income (loss)
$
(2,662,752
)
$
6,731,944
$
(9,308,806
)
$
4,048,499
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(1.19
)
$
2.99
$
(4.15
)
$
1.80
Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)
2,239,024
2,250,009
$
2,244,486
$
2,250,009
About CMSG
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
IR@consensusmining.com
SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/correcting-and-replacing-consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-1204606