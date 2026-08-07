OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Extends the Payment Deadline for Remaining Subscription Proceeds

The Board of Directors of OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company") has resolved to extend the payment deadline for payment of the remaining subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 10.1 million in the directed share issue to Sichuan Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd (the "Investor"), which was resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company and communicated on 5 June 2026 (the "Directed Share Issue").

Payment for the subscribed shares in the Directed Share Issue was to be received by the Company on or before 7 August 2026. The Board of Directors has resolved to extend the payment deadline to 14 August 2026.

The reason for the extension of the payment deadline is that the Company has been informed by the Investor that it has been unable to complete the transfer of the subscription proceeds due to the expiry of a currency exchange certificate with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), required for completing the transaction. According to information from the Investor, the certificate renewal is currently in progress. The Investor has further informed the Company that it holds all requisite regulatory approvals for the Directed Share Issue and that the renewal with SAFE is an administrative matter that does not reflect any regulatory impediment to the completion of the payment.

The Company has no indication that the Investor will fail to pay the subscription proceeds in accordance with the extended payment deadline and considers the extension to be of an administrative nature.

The Company will inform the market when the subscription proceeds have been received and the Directed Share Issue has been registered partially, or in full.

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



Contacts

Michael Owens, CFO, Mobile: +46 733 244 988, E-mail: michael.owens@oncozenge.se

About

OncoZenge AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options are insufficient, such as oral mucositis from cancer therapy. Its lead candidate, BupiZenge, represents a novel formulation of bupivacaine in a lozenge form, aimed at providing rapid and sustained local pain relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. The Company recently received European regulatory approval to initiate its pivotal Phase III study 'BEAM-Pain'. The first patient has been enrolled in the trial and site activations are currently ongoing. OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ. For more information, please visit www.oncozenge.se.

OncoZenge AB

Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.