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WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:30
0,579 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 09:50 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Receives CTA Approval Milestone Payment From Molteni Farmaceutici

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company") today announces that the second milestone payment has been received from the Company's licensee, Molteni Farmaceutici.

The company announced on March 28, 2025, that the company had entered into a license agreement which grants L. Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti, Società di Esercizio S.p.A ("Molteni Farmaceutici") exclusive rights and commercial partnership to introduce BupiZenge in Europe (EU27, EES, Switzerland and the UK).

On June 2, 2026, the second milestone payment was received. The milestone payment was conditional upon European regulatory approval of OncoZenge's Clinical Trial Application (CTA), which was received on May 26, 2026. The amount received by the company amounted to approximately SEK 5.9m. The amount will be reported in the company's result and financial position in the second quarter of 2026.

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.

Contacts
Michael Owens, CFO, Mobile: +46 733 244 988, E-mail: michael.owens@oncozenge.se

About
OncoZenge AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options are insufficient, such as oral mucositis from cancer therapy. Its lead candidate, BupiZenge, represents a novel formulation of bupivacaine in a lozenge form, aimed at providing rapid and sustained local pain relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ. For more information, please visit www.oncozenge.se.

OncoZenge AB
Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser
Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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