OncoZenge AB: Bulletin From The Annual General Meeting Of OncoZenge

At the annual general meeting ("AGM") of OncoZenge AB (publ) held on 27 May 2026, the following principal resolutions were adopted, in accordance with the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee, respectively. The complete proposals for the resolutions are available on OncoZenge's website (www.oncozenge.se).

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved that the company's result shall be carried forward and that no dividend shall be distributed for the financial year 2025.

Discharge from liability

All persons who held office in the company as board member or CEO during 2025 were discharged from liability for their management of the company during the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect Daniel Ehrenstråhle and to elect Marie Louise Fjällskog, Marie Moores and Paul Murtagh as new board members. Daniel Ehrenstråhle was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors. The registered accounting firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB was re-elected as auditor.

Remuneration

The AGM resolved that board remuneration shall be paid in an amount of SEK 300,000 to the chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 200,000 to each of the other board members elected by the general meeting. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with invoices approved by the company.

In addition to the fixed board remuneration, the AGM further resolved that additional remuneration may be paid to the chairman of the Board of Directors in accordance with item 12 of the notice. Such remuneration is conditional upon the chairman acquiring warrants under the incentive programme 2026/2028:1. The additional remuneration preliminarily amounts to a maximum of approximately SEK 1,000,000, based on a preliminary price per warrant of SEK 0.95.

Resolution on the introduction of long-term incentive programmes

The AGM resolved to establish a warrant-based incentive programme for board members comprising not more than 1,600,000 warrants (2026/2028:1), and a warrant-based incentive programme for the company's management and consultants comprising not more than 1,300,000 warrants (2026/2028:2). The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares during the period from and including 1 December 2028 up to and including 31 December 2028.

If all warrants under the programme for board members are exercised, this currently corresponds to a maximum dilution of approximately 10.02 per cent of the shares. If all warrants under the programme for the company's management and consultants are exercised, this currently corresponds to a maximum dilution of approximately 8.47 per cent of the shares.

Authorisations to issue shares

The AGM resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, during the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. Any issue of shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be limited to an amount corresponding to no more than twenty (20) per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company as of the AGM 2026, and shall be made at a market-based subscription price, subject to a market-based issue discount, where applicable.

The AGM further resolved on a renewed authorisation for the Board of Directors, during the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, in addition to the authorisation above, to resolve on directed new issues of shares to Sichuan Yangtian Bio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, or to a wholly owned subsidiary of the investor, in order to fulfil the company's obligations in accordance with the previously communicated investment agreement. The total number of new shares that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation shall amount to not more than 2,334,823 shares.

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



Contacts

Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

Daniel Ehrenstråhle Chairman of the Board E-mail: daniel.ehrenstrahle@oncozenge.se

About

OncoZenge AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options are insufficient, such as oral mucositis from cancer therapy. Its lead candidate, BupiZenge, represents a novel formulation of bupivacaine in a lozenge form, aimed at providing rapid and sustained local pain relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ. For more information, please visit www.oncozenge.se.

OncoZenge AB

Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.