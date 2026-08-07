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WKN: 923428 | ISIN: CA81731L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SC
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:08
258,00 Euro
+0,78 % +2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
256,00272,0013:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 22:12 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $415.4 million or $171.49 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $226.3 million or $92.75 per share for the same period in 2025

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For thethree monthsended
06/30/2026
 06/30/2025
Net income attributable to common shareholders- 415.4 - 226.3
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders- 171.49 - 92.75

Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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