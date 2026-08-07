Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $415.4 million or $171.49 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $226.3 million or $92.75 per share for the same period in 2025

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For thethree monthsended 06/30/2026

06/30/2025

Net income attributable to common shareholders - 415.4 - 226.3 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - 171.49 - 92.75

Contact:

George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082