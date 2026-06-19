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WKN: 923428 | ISIN: CA81731L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SC
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 08:00
238,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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SENVEST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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238,00258,0018:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 17:12 Uhr
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Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from Its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent
David E. Basner 1,553,733 99.92% 1,183 0.08%
Eileen Bermingham 1,553,735 99.92% 1,181 0.08%
Frank Daniel 1,554,700 99.99% 216 0.01%
Jeffrey Jonas 1,554,898 100.00% 18 0.00%
George Malikotsis 1,554,716 99.99% 200 0.01%
Richard Mashaal 1,554,700 99.99% 216 0.01%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Interim Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.