Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from Its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2026 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|David E. Basner
|1,553,733
|99.92%
|1,183
|0.08%
|Eileen Bermingham
|1,553,735
|99.92%
|1,181
|0.08%
|Frank Daniel
|1,554,700
|99.99%
|216
|0.01%
|Jeffrey Jonas
|1,554,898
|100.00%
|18
|0.00%
|George Malikotsis
|1,554,716
|99.99%
|200
|0.01%
|Richard Mashaal
|1,554,700
|99.99%
|216
|0.01%
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors.
About Senvest
Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.
For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Interim Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.