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WKN: 923428 | ISIN: CA81731L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SC
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:19
220,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SENVEST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
232,00248,0015.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 22:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

MONTREAL, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($48.8) million or ($20.13) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($332.0) million or ($136.14) per share for the same period in 2025

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
03/31/2026 03/31/2025
Net loss attributable to common shareholders($48.8- ($332.0-
Diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders($20.13- ($136.14-


Contact: George Malikotsis, CFO
Tel: (514) 281-8082


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.