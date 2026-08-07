Crowe LLP: Crowe closes strategic investment from KKR

Crowe to continue advancing its business strategy, growing reach and capabilities

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP ("Crowe"), a leading public accounting and consulting firm, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that funds managed by KKR have closed on KKR's equity investment in Crowe Advisory LLC. The investment underscores KKR's strong conviction in Crowe's differentiated platform, team and long-term growth potential.

"Crowe's existing business strategy is driving momentum across our service lines, and we have bold ambitions to significantly grow the platform for the benefit of clients and team members alike," said Steven Strammello, CEO of Crowe. "Our strategic partnership with KKR empowers Crowe to make even more investments in talent, technology and innovation, resulting in a firm with greater reach and broader capabilities. Our unique values and focus on quality have defined Crowe throughout its history and will continue to underpin our success. The only thing that changes is our capacity to do even more for our clients, bringing more of the firm to them."

"Crowe has built an outstanding business, with deep industry expertise, trusted client relationships and a clear strategy for continued growth," said Chris Harrington, Partner at KKR. "Our investment reflects confidence in the Crowe team and the many compelling opportunities ahead."

With the completion of the transaction, Crowe Advisory LLC will provide tax, advisory and other non-attest services, while Crowe LLP will remain a licensed CPA firm and continue to provide attest services, including audits and reviews. Both firms will continue to serve clients as members of the Crowe Global network.

Harris Williams served as financial adviser to Crowe. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal adviser to Crowe with Mayer Brown LLP serving as adviser to Crowe's Board of Directors. William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal adviser to KKR.

About Crowe

Crowe operates in an alternative practice structure and provides professional services through two separate entities: Crowe LLP delivers audit and attest services, and Crowe Advisory LLC provides tax, advisory, consulting, and other nonattest services.

The Crowe Global network consists of more than 300 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 150 countries around the globe, making it one of the largest accounting networks in the world (as of July 2026). As independent members of Crowe Global, Crowe LLP and Crowe Advisory LLC serve clients worldwide.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

Media contacts:

For Crowe:

Daniel Yunger / James Lindsay

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

For KKR:

[email protected]

SOURCE Crowe LLP