

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback fell to near a 2-month low of 1.1580 against the euro and a 4-day low of 0.8056 against the franc.



The greenback dropped to a multi-week low of 1.3509 against the pound and a 4-day low of 156.66 against the yen, from an early 3-day high of 1.3434 and a 1-week high of 158.57, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.18 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc, 1.37 against the pound and 152.00 against the yen.



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