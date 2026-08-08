

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its second quarter net earnings attributable to its shareholders soared to $25.667 billion or $17,868 per Class A share from $12.370 billion or $8,601 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.



Earnings before income taxes climbed to $32.063 billion from $14.750 billion a year ago.



Operating earnings for the quarter was $12.983 billion, higher than the prior year's $11.160 billion.



Investment gains jumped to $16.077 billion from $6.364 billion a year earlier.



Total revenues for the quarter rose to $101.808 billion from $92.515 billion in the previous year.



BRK-A closed Friday's regular trading at $780,086, down $5,914 or 0.75%. In the after-hours, BRK-A further down 0.01% to $780,000.



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