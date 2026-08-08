New to The Street Show 766 Broadcasts Tonight at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television, Featuring BioVie's Bezisterim Parkinson's Disease Clinical Results

Sponsored Programming Also Broadcasts Across Bloomberg Television in Latin America and MENA, Expanding the Global Reach of New to The Street's Featured Companies

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. business television brands focused on public and emerging companies, announces the broadcast of Show 766 tonight at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television.

Leading tonight's program is BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) and a timely discussion surrounding the company's recently announced Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD clinical results for bezisterim in early Parkinson's disease.

BioVie recently reported that patients treated with bezisterim demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared with placebo across motor and non-motor symptoms, as measured by multiple MDS-UPDRS assessments. The company also reported encouraging findings involving biomarkers associated with neurodegeneration and neuro- and systemic inflammation.

The interview gives the New to The Street audience an opportunity to hear directly about the results, the science behind bezisterim and what the findings could mean for the program's continued clinical development.

"Tonight's show represents exactly what New to The Street was built to do - give innovative companies a powerful platform to communicate important developments directly to investors and a broad business audience," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "BioVie's newly announced Parkinson's disease results make this an especially timely interview."

Also Featured on New to The Street Show 766

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) - Virtuix returns to New to The Street to discuss its immersive virtual-reality technology and the company's continued expansion and commercial opportunities.

SynchMeOn - The company joins New to The Street to introduce its business, technology and growth strategy to the program's national and international audience.

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) - The hearing technology company is featured in a special segment highlighting its fully implanted hearing technology. The interview includes the perspective of a patient who has experienced years of successful use with Envoy Medical's fully implanted hearing device, providing viewers with a firsthand look at the potential real-world impact of the technology.

Envoy Medical is pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions. Its Esteem device is an FDA-approved fully implanted active middle ear implant, while its investigational Acclaim Cochlear Implant is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial.

U.S. and International Television Distribution

New to The Street Show 766 broadcasts tonight, Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming.

The program also receives international distribution as sponsored programming across Bloomberg Television in Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), extending exposure for featured companies beyond the U.S. market.

New to The Street combines long-form executive interviews, national and international television distribution, digital media, social media, outdoor advertising and an over 6 million subscriber YouTube ecosystem, creating one of the largest digital subscriber networks focused on public companies and emerging growth stories.

Sponsored Programming and Featured TV Commercials

New to The Street Show 766 is sponsored programming and includes television commercials from companies across biotechnology, digital assets, technology and emerging growth sectors.

TV commercials appearing during the program include:

Rhino Bitcoin (OTC PINK:RHNO)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST)

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC)

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN)

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH)

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading business television platform featuring public companies, private companies, executives and emerging business stories. Through its television broadcasts, digital distribution, executive interviews, social media, outdoor advertising and its over 6 million subscriber YouTube ecosystem, New to The Street provides companies with a powerful platform designed to build awareness, strengthen visibility and communicate their stories directly to investors and business audiences.

Follow New to The Street

Follow New to The Street across its over 6 million subscriber YouTube ecosystem dedicated to public companies:

New to The Street TV

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=bf3-zb9WVVZx832D

Become a Featured Company

To learn how your company can join the companies featured across New to The Street's television, digital and investor-focused media ecosystem, contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

New York City, NY

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/new-to-the-street-show-766-broadcasts-tonight-at-6-30-pm-et-on-bloomb-1205026