Silence Therapeutics plc, (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced a conference call and webcast to discuss topline results from the Phase 2 SANRECO trial of divesiran in polycythemia vera (PV) scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Investor Webcast Conference Call Information

Conference call link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4a60039edc0640388f2ba0a6aab560e2

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q6mmpxd5

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com/events.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people's lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

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Contacts:

Inquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208

ir@silence-therapeutics.com