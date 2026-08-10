

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release June figures for its current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1.512 trillion yen, down from 3.968 trillion yen in May.



Japan also will see July numbers for bank lending and the Eco Watchers Index. Lending is called unchanged at 5.7 percent, while the index for current conditions is tipped to show a score of 44.6 - up from 44.0 in June.



Indonesia will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 117.8.



Finally, the markets in Singapore are closed on Monday for National Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



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