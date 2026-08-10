Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2026

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the "Company")

LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Director Declaration

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R, Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc announces that Mr. Charles Cade, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 September 2026.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 008 4913