Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
10 August 2026
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
(the "Company")
LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
Director Declaration
In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R, Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc announces that Mr. Charles Cade, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 September 2026.
- ENDS-
For further information please contact:
Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 008 4913
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