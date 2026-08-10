

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production growth moderated in June to the lowest level in three months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production advanced 4.6 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 6.8 percent increase in May. Production has been rising since March.



Among the eight largest sectors, the machinery industry once again achieved the largest increase in production, which surged by 26.2 percent.



On the other hand, there was a 15.9 percent decline the segment of repair and installation of machinery, and electrical and electronics production contracted by 5.3 percent. Output produced in the chemical products industry was 4.5 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.3 percent in June.



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