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WKN: A1W48J | ISIN: SE0005365095 | Ticker-Symbol: 284
Frankfurt
10.08.26 | 08:15
0,027 Euro
-4,20 % -0,001
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERSTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERSTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2026 10:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Serstech CFO to leave the company

Serstech today announces that CFO Simon Persson has decided to leave the company after being offered a CEO position at a non-competing startup. Simon will remain in his role throughout his notice period, until 10 November.

The recruitment process for his successor will commence immediately.

"I would like to thank Simon for his excellent work and for his many valuable contributions to Serstech. We wish him every success in his new role," says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Arve Nilsson,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB
Phone: +45 40 35 82 65
Email: arve.nilsson@serstech.com
or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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