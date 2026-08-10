

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation accelerated in July from a four-month low in June, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 2.7 percent increase in June.



Core inflation, excluding tax changes and energy products, remained stable at 2.7 percent in July.



The annual price growth in housing and utilities quickened to 4.6 percent from 3.4 percent, and inflation based on transportation rose to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent. Similarly, clothing and footwear inflation accelerated to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slower pace of 1.1 percent versus 2.3 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.0 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in June.



Separate official data showed that producer price inflation quickened to 23.4 percent in July from 14.9 percent in June. The price index for energy goods surged 39.8 percent, and those for utilities were 41.0 percent higher.



Monthly, producer prices logged a renewed increase of 8.9 percent versus a 7.1 percent decline in June.



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