

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence returned to positive territory in August, driven by robust economic data, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday.



The sentix Economic Sentiment Index rose to 0.9 in August from -3.1 in July. The score was expected to improve to -0.7.



The indicator improved for the fourth month in a row and reached its highest level since February.



The assessment of the current situation strengthened notably, while expectations advanced only moderately. Nonetheless, both indicators reached their highest levels since February.



The current situation index registered -8.0 in August compared to -14.8 in July. At 10.3, the expectations indicator rose from 9.3 in July.



The survey showed that the easing of inflationary pressures suffered another setback in August. The Sentix inflation barometer fell to -29.25 from -13.75 in the previous month, suggesting that investors' inflation concerns are rising again.



Germany also showed further progress in August. Confidence rose for the third straight month to hit its highest level since February 2026. The corresponding index came in at -11.9 compared to -19.4 in July.



The assessment of the current situation improved significantly, rising by 11.5 points but remained clearly in negative territory at -28.3 in August. The expectations indicator posted 6.0 compared to 3.5 in July.



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