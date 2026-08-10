Expanding European investor access and global visibility for patented SPECTRAGUARD technology

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "U9Y"



The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most established trading platforms, providing access to a broad base of institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing represents a strategic milestone for Rise as it expands its presence in international capital markets and increases visibility among European investors.



"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step in Rise's global capital markets strategy," said Inas Said, Founder and CEO of Rise Nano Optics. "As we continue to scale commercialization of our patented SPECTRAGUARD technology, expanding access to European investors strengthens our ability to build awareness, drive liquidity, and support long-term growth."



Rise recently initiated its U.S. commercialization strategy following regulatory progress and continues to execute a multi-channel go-to-market approach targeting optical labs, lens manufacturers, eye care professionals, and eyewear brands.



SPECTRAGUARD is engineered using proprietary nano-particle lens architecture designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light between 400-600 nm, including blue light, while preserving natural color accuracy and visual clarity. By extending protection beyond traditional UV-only eyewear, the technology is positioned to address increasing global demand for solutions targeting digital eye strain, light sensitivity, and long-term vision stress.

Engages German Marketing Services

The Company has engaged Dr. Reuter Investor Relations GmbH ("Dr. Reuter"), an arm's-length investor relations and financial public relations firm based in Frankfurt, Germany, to provide investor relations and corporate communications services targeting European capital markets. Pursuant to the agreement, effective August 15, 2026, Dr. Reuter will provide services including the translation and distribution of news releases, editorial content, media outreach, investor communications, social media support and performance reporting. The initial term of the agreement is six months, ending February 15, 2027, and may thereafter be terminated by either party upon one month's written notice. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Dr. Reuter a cash fee of €6,000 per month. Additional fees may be payable for investor roadshows and conferences if requested by the Company. No stock options or other securities have been granted to Dr. Reuter in connection with the engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, Dr. Reuter and its principals do not own any securities of the Company and have no present intention to acquire such securities. Dr. Reuter's engagement is intended to increase awareness of the Company and its business among the European investment community and does not include the provision of investment advice or market-making services. Dr. Reuter's business address is Tower 185, Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37, 60327 Frankfurt, Germany, and the firm may be contacted at e.reuter@dr.reuter.eu and at +49 69 1532 5857.

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SPECTRAGUARD technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state of the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the approval of the CSE to commence trading of the Common Shares, the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308815

Source: Rise Nano Optics Ltd.