Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, today announced its first U.S. eye care professional (ECP) partnership with LI Opticians, an independent optical practice located in Seaford, New York, owned and operated by Barry Santini, a contributing editor to Lenses & Technology-20/20 magazine and Vision Monday magazine, trade publications serving the optical industry. This partnership represents a step in Rise's phased commercialization strategy as the Company enters the clinical ECP channel in the United States.

The Company's proprietary SpectraGuard technology is a patented nano particle optical lens treatment that provides a new standard of eye protection for the general eyewear market and those with degenerative eye disease. The patented technology is designed to provide eye protection from bright sunlight by filtering 100% of ultraviolet (UV) light and up to 90%+ of wavelengths between 400-600 nm, including blue light, while preserving natural visual clarity and color perception.

Under this non-exclusive, evergreen partnership, LI Opticians will offer SpectraGuard lenses to its patient base, serving as Rise's first ECP-level commercial partner in the United States. The arrangement provides Rise with access to the clinical channel - opticians and other eye care professionals who interact with patients directly - as part of the Company's strategy to establish ECP relationships ahead of broader distribution.

Under the partnership, LI Opticians will:

Offer SpectraGuard lenses to patients through its optical practice in Seaford, New York

Provide clinical feedback to support Rise's ongoing commercialization and product development efforts

Support Rise's ECP channel development in the United States

Erik Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer of Rise Nano Optics, commented, "ECPs are more than retailers, they are trusted advisors who help patients make informed decisions about their vision care. As a Master Optician, Barry Santini has built an exceptional reputation through decades of patient care, education, and leadership within the optical community. We are honored to partner with LI Opticians as we introduce SpectraGuard to the U.S. market and work alongside leading ECPs like Barry to advance the future of vision protection."

Barry Santini, Owner of LI Opticians, commented, "I have been looking for technologies that can make a meaningful difference for my patients, and SpectraGuard addresses something conventional eyewear does not - filtering high-energy visible light beyond UV while maintaining color accuracy and clarity. I look forward to offering this to my patients and providing feedback to the Rise team as they develop their clinical channel."

The partnership with LI Opticians is Rise's first ECP-level commercial relationship in the United States. The Company's commercialization strategy includes optical lab and clinical channel partnerships, followed by broader consumer and brand integrations.

About LI Opticians

LI Opticians is an independent optical practice located in Seaford, New York, on Long Island. Owner Barry Santini is a contributing editor to Lenses & Technology-20/20 magazine and Vision Monday magazine, trade publications serving the optical industry.

For more information, visit: www.liopticians.com

About Rise

Rise is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SpectraGuard technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304443

Source: Rise Nano Optics Ltd.