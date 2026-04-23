Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Rise Nano Optics Ltd.: Commercializing Its Patented SPECTRAGUARD Nanotechnology Lens Treatment

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (the "Company" or "Rise") reviewed its commercialization progress for its patented SPECTRAGUARD nanotechnology lens treatment, including its registration as an FDA-registered Class I device, and the signing of its first U.S. lab partnership with Sierra Optical Lab, a VSP-authorized facility in Reno, Nevada.

The article examines Rise Nano Optics' partnership-driven commercialization strategy for its advanced protective lens coating, against the backdrop of growing demand for functional premium eyewear within the USD$160 billion global eyewear market. The Company is targeting distribution across North America through clinical channel partnerships and direct-to-consumer platforms.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/04/21/rise-nano-optics-secures-first-us-lab-partnership-as-spectraguard-commercialization-advances/

About Rise Nano Optics Ltd.:

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to filter high-energy visible light and UV wavelengths without compromising visual clarity or colour perception. Its patented SPECTRAGUARD technology is commercialized through a capital-efficient lab partnership model, serving eye care professionals and direct-to-consumer eyewear platforms globally.

To learn more about Rise, visit their website. For the latest updates, follow Rise on social media: LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.