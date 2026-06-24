Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SportifEye Optics ("SportifEye"), a cutting-edge, full-service optical laboratory and VSP-Authorized Lab based in Southern California, to support the production and commercialization of its SpectraGuard lens technology in the United States.

The Company's proprietary SpectraGuard technology is a patented nano particle optical lens treatment that provides a new standard of eye protection for the general eyewear market. The patented technology is designed to provide eye protection from bright sunlight by filtering 100% of ultraviolet (UV) light and up to 90% of wavelengths between 400-600 nm, including blue light, while preserving natural visual clarity and color perception.[1] These performance specifications reflect the Company's previously disclosed intended use claim for SPECTRAGUARD, as accepted by the FDA in connection with the Company's Class I exempt medical device registration.

SportifEye is uniquely positioned as a specialist optical laboratory with deep expertise in sport, safety, and performance eyewear, including customized prescriptions for high-wrap frames and compliance with ANSI, Ballistic, EN166, and MIL-Spec requirements. This partnership extends Rise's lab network into a high-value market segment where advanced optical performance and protection are critical, combining direct commercial demand generation by Rise with integrated manufacturing and distribution through SportifEye, allowing for efficient scaling without significant capital investment in production infrastructure.

Under the partnership, SportifEye will:

Manufacture SPECTRAGUARD lenses on behalf of Rise

Distribute SPECTRAGUARD lenses through its existing network of eye care professionals (ECPs) and retail partners

Support fulfillment of Rise-generated demand across the sport, safety, and performance eyewear segment, enabling scalable production as the Company expands its commercial footprint

Erik Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer of Rise Nano Optics, commented, "Our partnership with SportifEye represents an important expansion of our lab network into the sport and performance eyewear segment. SportifEye's technical expertise in high-wrap frames and specialty lens manufacturing, combined with their established ECP and retail relationships, makes them an ideal partner to bring SpectraGuard to athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and individuals who demand the highest standard of optical protection. This partnership reinforces our phased commercialization strategy and our commitment to building a distributed lab network capable of serving multiple channels and customer segments across the United States."

Thomas Pfeiffer, Chief Executive Officer of SportifEye Optics commented, "We're excited to partner with Rise to introduce SpectraGuard to the independent optical channel in the United States. We believe SpectraGuard represents a meaningful advancement in light management offering exceptional sun protection while significantly enhancing blue light filtering in photochromic lenses. We believe this technology gives independent eye care professionals and eyewear brands a compelling new way to differentiate themselves and better serve the evolving needs of today's patients and consumers."

This is the Company's second optical lab partnership in the United States and represents continued execution of its North American commercialization strategy. The Company intends to replicate this model by aligning with additional independent laboratories, creating a distributed manufacturing and fulfillment ecosystem capable of supporting increasing demand as adoption of SpectraGuard lenses grows. By leveraging established lab infrastructure and industry relationships, Rise is positioned to scale efficiently without significant capital investment, while maintaining flexibility across multiple distribution channels.

The partnership is governed by an Authorized Optical Laboratory Agreement between Rise Nano Optics, Inc., the Company's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary incorporated in Delaware, and SportifEye, Inc., executed and effective as of May 12, 2026. The agreement is non-exclusive and continues until terminated by either party,

As part of its global strategy, Rise will continue to establish a network of optical lab partners, clinical channel partnerships as well as broader brand integrations across North America and internationally.

About SportifEye Optics

SportifEye Optics is a cutting-edge, full-service optical laboratory based in Southern California, specializing in sport, safety, and performance eyewear. The company is known for its expertise in customized prescriptions for high-wrap frames and compliance with ANSI, Ballistic, EN166, and MIL-Spec requirements, supported by industry veterans with over 40 years of experience. For more information visit: https://sportifeye.com/.

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SPECTRAGUARD technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the approval of the CSE to commence trading of the Common Shares, the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

[1] See Rise news release dated March 23, 2026, "Rise Nano Optics Announces FDA Registration and Class I Device Classification for SPECTRAGUARD Nano-Optic Lens Technology."

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Source: Rise Nano Optics Ltd.