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WKN: A417GP | ISIN: CA00289A1093 | Ticker-Symbol: ML1
Frankfurt
10.08.26 | 08:07
0,114 Euro
+16,33 % +0,016
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ABEN GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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0,1140,14419:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Aben Gold Corp.: Aben Gold Commences Drill Program at Justin Gold Tungsten Project

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM: (OTCID: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: ML1: ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2026 diamond drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Justin Gold-Tungsten Project, located in southeastern Yukon Territory 25km from the Cantung Mine.

(Image 1) Justin Camp August 2026

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(Image 2) Drill Pad Locations

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On August 8, 2026, the first drill pad at POW zone was completed and the diamond drill rig mobilized and commenced shortly after. See Image 3. Construction has begun on pad 2 at POW Zone and once completed, pad 3 will be constructed 2km northwest at the Lost Ace zone. The Company is ahead of schedule to complete the 1,300 metre 2026 drill program.

(Image 3) Drill Rig at POW Zone Pad One

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POW Zone - Testing Continuity of Gold-Tungsten Mineralization:

Diamond drilling completed in 2011 intersected:

  • JN11-009: 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0 m, including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 m. News Release: Nov 17, 2011
  • JN11-010: 2.52 g/t Au and 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0 m. Subsequent tungsten re-assays returned 0.25% WO3 over 12.0 m. News Release: Jan 10, 2012, News Release: Oct 16, 2014

The 2026 program will test continuity of mineralization between these discovery holes and evaluate the depth extent of the system.

Additional drilling will test the area between JN11-009/JN11-010 and step-out hole JN12-018 which returned:

  • 88.5 metres of 0.73 g/t Au. News Release Nov. 8, 2012

A third priority target designed to better understand tungsten distribution and possible structural controls of tungsten mineralization within the system. Two holes will test the area between the original discovery holes and JN12-016, which returned:

  • 5.6 m grading 4.12 g/t Au, including 2.6 m grading 8.20 g/t Au. News Release Sep 25, 2012
  • 8.5 m grading 0.39% WO3, including 1.0 m grading 1.12% WO3. News Release Oct. 16, 2014

(Image 4) Drill Collar Locations - POW Zone

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(Image 5) Project Location and Target Zones

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Lost Ace Zone - Testing High-Grade Orogenic Gold Mineralization:

Lost Ace represents a distinct style of high-grade structurally controlled gold mineralization. A series of holes are planned here to test the vein below surface. Trench channel samples previously returned:

  • 20.8 g/t Au over 4.4 m
  • 88.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m News Release Jan. 14, 2019

Qualified Person:

Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold and tungsten exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Tungsten Project is located adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project in the southeast Yukon within the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt and broader Tintina Gold Province.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

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For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company's website at www.abengold.com-

ABEN GOLD CORP.

"Riley Trimble"
______________________
Riley Trimble
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Gold Corp.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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