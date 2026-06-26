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WKN: A417GP | ISIN: CA00289A1093 | Ticker-Symbol: ML1
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:11
0,108 Euro
+0,93 % +0,001
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ABEN GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0980,13111:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Aben Gold Corp.: Aben Gold Receives Second Payment of Option Agreement

Vancouver, BC, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM, (OTCID: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: ML1, ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the second payment in regards to the option agreement (the "Agreement") with Kingfisher Metals Corp. ("Kingfisher" or the "Optionee"). See News Release dated December 4th, 2025.

The transaction closed on December 23rd, 2025 and the second payment of $150,000 CAD and 400,000 Kingfisher shares has been received by the Company on June 23, 2026. All securities issued are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Option Agreement:

Pursuant to the Agreement, Aben granted Kingfisher a three-year option to acquire a 100% interest in the Forrest Kerr Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada (the "Property"). The Property contains fifty (50) mineral claims, comprising approximately 20,197 hectares.

The Agreement provides Kingfisher an opportunity to earn 100% interest in the claims over a three year period by fulfilling combined cash and share issuance commitments of CAD $2.7 million.

Kingfisher will be the operator of the project during the option period.

Date Cash Payments Value of Shares Issued
On the Closing Date (Complete) $150,000 $500,000(1)
On or before the date that is 6 months from the Closing Date (Complete) $150,000 $500,000(1)
On or before the date that is 12 months from the Closing Date $200,000 $500,000(1)
On or before the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date $700,000 N/A
TOTAL $1,200,000 $1,500,000

(1)Deemed price shall be the higher of a) 5-day VWAP and b) the last closing price of the Optionee Shares, as quoted on the TSXV less the maximum allowable discount under TSXV policy of 25% at the time the Agreement is announced.

Kingfisher will be the operator of the project during the option period.

Qualified Person:

Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold and tungsten exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Tungsten Project is located adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project in the southeast Yukon within the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt and broader Tintina Gold Province.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 28.3 million shares outstanding. The Company has $3.6 million CAD in the treasury.

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For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company's website at www.abengold.com-

ABEN GOLD CORP.

"Riley Trimble"
______________________
Riley Trimble
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Gold Corp.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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