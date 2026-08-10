

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to 10-day lows of 183.64 against the euro, 214.43 against the pound and 196.61 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 182.44, 212.97 and 195.32, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 10-day lows of 158.89, 112.25, 93.66 and 113.95 from early highs of 157.84, 111.51, 92.91 and 113.15, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 186.00 against the euro, 219.00 against the pound, 201.00 against the franc, 164.00 against the greenback, 114.00 against the aussie, 95.00 against the kiwi and 117.00 against the loonie.



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