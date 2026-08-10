Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (FSE: B4G) (the "Company" or "BRS") is pleased to announce preliminary analytical results from its 16-sample rock sampling program at the SilverGold Mountain Project.

The preliminary assay results-certified by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona-confirm significant gold, silver, and copper mineralization across the target area, highlighted by precious metal values up to 2.06 g/t Au and 76.3 g/t Ag, alongside copper grades up to 1.20% Cu. Sample locations are shown in Figure 1 below.

STRATEGIC LOCATION: THE MULATOS GOLD BELT

In exploration, project location is an important consideration. The SilverGold Mountain Project is strategically situated in the heart of the Mulatos Gold Belt (located in the Sierra Madre Occidental region of eastern Sonora, Mexico)-widely recognized as one of North America's premier high-sulfidation epithermal precious metals corridors. Positioning the project within this established mining jurisdiction provides BRS with exposure to a prospective geological environment and structural proximity to major producing gold deposits.

KEY PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

High-Grade Precious Metals: Rock sampling returned strong gold and silver values, led by peak assays of 2.06 g/t Au and 76.3 g/t Ag .

Rock sampling returned strong gold and silver values, led by peak assays of and . Multiple Samples with Elevated Precious Metal Values: Multiple contiguous samples yielded consistent precious metal values in excess of 0.95 g/t Au and 50 g/t Ag, indicating a coherent target area.

Multiple contiguous samples yielded consistent precious metal values in excess of 0.95 g/t Au and 50 g/t Ag, indicating a coherent target area. Copper Mineralization: High-grade copper mineralization was identified across the target area, returning copper grades up to 1.20% Cu.

PERMITTING & UPCOMING EXPLORATION

In parallel with target synthesis, the Company is advancing permitting activities through its Mexican subsidiary, Canson Mining Group S.A. de C.V. BRS is actively working on securing drill permits with plans to test priority drill targets before the end of the year.

GEOLOGICAL COMMENTARY & EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

Allan L. Schappert (CPG, SME-RM), Principal Geologist at ALS Geo Resources and Independent Qualified Person (QP), commented:

"These initial preliminary assay results from SilverGold Mountain are encouraging and demonstrate the presence of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper mineralization within the sampled area. The geochemical association of these metals is consistent with mineralized systems observed elsewhere in the region and supports additional geological mapping, sampling and follow-up work.

Several samples returned elevated precious metal values, and further work will be required to better understand the extent, continuity, orientation and significance of the mineralization identified to date. In addition, several lead and zinc values exceed upper detection limits (>1.0%), and we look forward to receiving over-limit analyses to further evaluate the property's geochemical characteristics"

Byron Coulthard, President & CEO of BRS Resources Ltd., added:

"We are thrilled with these preliminary assays from SilverGold Mountain. Gold values of up to 2.06 g/t Au, silver values of up to 76.3 g/t Ag and copper values of up to 1.20% Cu support our continued evaluation of the Project and assist in identifying priorities for future exploration activities. We look forward to advancing our technical assessment of the property as Canson Mining Group continues permitting and exploration planning activities."

Figure 1 - Location of July 2026 Rock Samples Collected

on the SilverGold Mountain Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC) & QUALIFIED PERSON

Rock samples were analyzed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona (ISO 17025 / ISO 9001 accredited). Gold was analyzed using fire assay with AAS finish (FA-01), while multi-element pathfinder suite analysis was completed via 4-acid and aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS finish (TE-7). Standard QA/QC procedures included insertion of certified reference materials and duplicate rock analysis.

The rock samples referenced in this news release were selective samples collected from surface outcrops and mineralized material observed during reconnaissance fieldwork and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralization present on the SilverGold Mountain Project. Sample locations were selected based on geological observations and evidence of mineralization identified in the field. Sample locations were recorded in the field using a hand-held GPS and are illustrated in Figure 1.

Allan L. Schappert, CPG, SME-RM, Principal Geologist of ALS Geo Resources, LLC and an independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT BRS RESOURCES LTD.

BRS Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties using sustainable and innovative practices. BRS prioritizes building trust within the communities where it operates and creating lasting value for its stakeholders through responsible resource development.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the exploration potential of the SilverGold Mountain Project, the significance of assay results, the completion of additional exploration activities, the advancement of permitting activities, the potential identification of drill targets, future drilling programs, and the Company's plans and objectives with respect to the Project. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", "may", "could", "would", "will", "potential", "proposed" and similar expressions. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the receipt of required permits and approvals, the availability of financing, favourable exploration results, and general economic and market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, without limitation, risks associated with mineral exploration and development, permitting delays, adverse weather conditions, availability of funding, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory requirements, operational risks, geological and technical risks, and the risk that future exploration activities may not produce results consistent with current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308759

Source: BRS Resources Ltd.