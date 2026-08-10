Terra Clean Energy Corp. Acquires and Digitizes Extensive Historic Database for the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, Utah, United States

Vancouver B.C., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition, compilation and digitization of a significant historical exploration database for its 100%-owned Marysvale Uranium Mines located in the historic Marysvale Uranium District, Utah. The project includes the past-producing Prospector and Freedom uranium mines, which historically accounted for a substantial portion of the district's uranium production of 1.33 Mlbs U3O8 at reported average grades of 0.22% * ( Terra Clean Energy Corp.

The newly acquired historical database includes thousands of feet of drill logs, underground geological mapping, production records, assay certificates, geochemical data, mine plans, level maps, cross-sections and technical reports generated by previous operators, including work completed by Anaconda and other historical mining companies active in the district.

The Company has now digitized and integrated these datasets into a comprehensive three-dimensional geological model utilizing modern exploration software. The resulting database provides Terra with a significantly enhanced understanding of the structural controls, mineralized zones and potential extensions of uranium mineralization both along strike and at depth beneath the historical workings.

"Acquiring and digitizing this extensive historical dataset is a major milestone in advancing the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project," stated Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The information includes detailed drill records, underground mapping, geological interpretations and geochemical results that would be extremely costly and time-consuming to recreate today. By incorporating this data into a modern 3D model, we now have a much stronger technical foundation for targeting extensions of known mineralization and planning our upcoming drill program."

Highlights of the historical database include:

Historical diamond and percussion drill logs with associated uranium assay results;

Underground geological mapping from the Prospector and Freedom mine workings;

Historic mine plans, level maps and cross-sections documenting mined mineralized zones;

Geochemical and radiometric survey data;

Production records and development information from historical mining operations;

Geological reports and interpretations prepared by previous operators;

Data now fully digitized and incorporated into a modern 3D geological model.

Management believes the historical data confirms the significant exploration potential of the project and demonstrates that previous mining activities were focused on only a portion of the known mineralized system. The Company will utilize the newly compiled database, together with recently completed airborne radiometric and photogrammetric surveys, to finalize drill targets.

The Marysvale Uranium Mines Project is situated within the prolific Marysvale Uranium District of central Utah, an area that historically produced more than 1.33 Mlbs U3O8 at reported average grades of 0.22% *. The Prospector and Freedom mines were among the district's most significant uranium producers and historical records indicate mineralization remains open beyond the limits of previous mining. ( Terra Clean Energy Corp.

- The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports. The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards. The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Gruner, J.W., Fetzer, W.G., and Rapaport, I., 1951, The Uranium Deposits near Marysvale, Piute County, Utah, Economic Geology Vol 46 No 3, pp. 243-251.

Steven, T.A., Cunningham, C. G., Naeser, C.W., and Mehnert, H.H., 1979, Revised stratigraphy and radiometric ages of volcanic rocks in the Marysvale area, west-central Utah: U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin 1469, 40 p.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States. The Company's strategy is to find and advance late stage uranium projects to support growing demand for Nuclear Power and secure domestic mineral supply chains

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

"Greg Cameron"

Greg Cameron, CEO



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities on properties and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO

info@tcec.energy

416-277-6174