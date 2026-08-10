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WKN: A1JHUP | ISIN: US9837931008 | Ticker-Symbol: UX2A
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 09:09
174,25 Euro
-0,54 % -0,95
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
XPO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XPO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,95174,9019:37
174,05174,9019:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2026 13:54 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

XPO, Inc.: XPO Appoints Jonas Svedlund as Chief Legal Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced that Jonas Svedlund has joined the company as chief legal officer, effective immediately. He will lead the company's legal and compliance functions, including corporate governance and commercial matters.

Mario Harik, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO, said, "Jonas is an accomplished executive who will help advance our strategic priorities. He brings deep legal expertise and a proven ability to partner with organizational leaders at every level. He is an excellent addition to our leadership team and I'm pleased to welcome him to XPO."

Svedlund most recently served as deputy general counsel for Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he oversaw the company's corporate and commercial legal functions. Earlier, he held various executive roles during more than a decade with General Electric, including serving as general counsel for two separate GE businesses. He began his career as a corporate attorney with Sullivan & Cromwell. Svedlund holds a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company's customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 586 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Brian Scasserra
+1 617-607-6429
brian.scasserra@xpo.com

Media Contact
Cole Horton
+1 203-609-6004
cole.horton@xpo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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