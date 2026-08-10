Axi Financial Services (UK) Limited: Axi announced as Official Trading Partner of the DP World Tour

SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a leading global online broker, is proud to announce its new partnership with the DP World Tour, becoming the Tour's Official Online Trading Partner.

The collaboration marks another milestone in Axi's global growth strategy, bringing together two internationally recognised brands united by a commitment to precision, performance and excellence on the world stage.

As one of professional golf's premier competitions, the DP World Tour reaches millions of fans across multiple continents each season. Through the partnership, Axi will strengthen its global brand presence while connecting with audiences who value strategy, discipline and continual improvement. These are qualities that also underpin the company's approach to innovation and client experience.

Rajesh Yohannan, Chief Executive Officer at Axi, commented:

"Golf and trading share the same DNA: success comes down to preparation, discipline, and the fine margins that separate good from great. That's what Axi's Edge is all about. Partnering with the DP World Tour - a truly global Tour with a truly global audience - allows us to tell that story on one of the biggest stages in sport. We're proud to be the first online trading company to partner with a professional Golf Tour, and we can't wait to bring fans and our clients closer to the game through innovations like DP World Tour Fantasy Powered by Axi."

Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour, added:

"Axi are a global platform with big ambition, and we're delighted that they have chosen the DP World Tour for their first partnership in golf. Our audience is affluent, financially savvy and come from all four corners of the globe-giving Axi the perfect marketing platform to build from. Together, we will create compelling multi-channel brand campaigns and networking opportunities that elevate their presence in priority markets as we travel around the world each season."

The announcement builds on Axi's growing portfolio of global sports partnerships, reflecting the company's continued investment in building meaningful connections with audiences through world-class sporting properties.

Further details on partnership activations and upcoming initiatives will be announced during the season.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, serving thousands of clients across 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers OTC derivatives across a range of asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, and more.

Media enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

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