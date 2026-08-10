American Resources Corporation: American Resources CEO Mark Jensen Attends U.S. Department of State Mining Roundtable Hosted by President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio

Company's Participation Highlights Its Growing Role in U.S. Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Supply Chain as Administration Advances Domestic Mineral Security

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a critical minerals platform company executing a Platform Orchestration strategy across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing and advanced refining, today announced that Mark C. Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, attended the American Mining Industry Roundtable hosted by President Donald J. Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.

The high-level roundtable brought together leaders from the U.S. mining and critical minerals industries to address the strategic importance of developing secure domestic and allied supply chains for minerals essential to national security, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy infrastructure and the broader American economy.

Mr. Jensen's participation comes at a significant inflection point for American Resources as the Company continues executing its Platform Orchestration strategy - strategically developing and integrating complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing and advanced refining to strengthen resilient domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains. This strategy is supported by the Company's industrial platform, Electrified Materials Corporation, and its strategic affiliation with ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining technologies.

"The United States is making clear that critical minerals are a matter of national security, and we are proud to be part of the conversation," said Mark C. Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation. "Our focus has always been on solving the most difficult part of the critical mineral supply chain - transforming mineral resources and unconventional feedstocks into high-purity, separated materials that can be used by American manufacturers. Through ReElement Technologies, we have developed an important technological advantage in accomplishing that objective."

DOE Support for Domestic Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Production

American Resources recently announced that it was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for award negotiations under a program intended to expand domestic capacity to recover rare earth elements and other critical materials from coal and coal-based industrial feedstocks.

The potential DOE support represents an important validation of the Company's strategy to utilize innovative processing technologies to unlock additional domestic sources of critical minerals while reducing America's reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains.

Rather than relying exclusively on traditional mining and processing approaches, American Resources is pursuing a strategy that combines resource development, feedstock recovery, advanced separation and refining technologies to create a more flexible and resilient domestic supply chain.

ReElement Technologies - Advanced Rare Earth Refining

The spear of American Resources' critical minerals Platform Orchestration strategy is ReElement Technologies, whose proprietary refining platform is designed to efficiently separate and purify rare earth and critical mineral elements to high-purity levels.

ReElement's technology is designed around a modular, scalable and environmentally conscious refining approach capable of processing multiple types of feedstocks. The platform is intended to provide flexibility across traditional mineral resources as well as secondary and unconventional feedstocks, creating the potential to recover valuable critical materials that may otherwise remain underutilized.

The Company believes this technology provides a strategic pathway to address one of the largest vulnerabilities in the U.S. critical minerals supply chain: the lack of sufficient domestic separation and refining capacity.

"Mining is only the first step," Jensen added. "The real strategic value is created when we can take a resource or feedstock and produce separated, high-purity rare earth elements and other critical materials that can move directly into American manufacturing. ReElement's technology is designed to do exactly that, and we believe its ability to process diverse feedstocks gives the United States another tool for building a secure and resilient supply chain."

Building a U.S. Rare Earth Supply Chain

American Resources is executing a Platform Orchestration strategy by strategically incubating, investing in and partnering with complementary businesses across the critical materials supply chain - from commercial feedstock origination and rare earth recovery to industrial processing, advanced refining, separation and downstream applications. The Company believes the combination of its resource portfolio and ReElement's proprietary refining platform positions American Resources to address growing demand for domestically produced rare earth elements and other critical materials used in permanent magnets, electric vehicles, defense systems, semiconductors, advanced electronics, energy infrastructure and other strategic applications.

The Company's strategy is aligned with the growing recognition by the U.S. government that secure critical mineral supply chains require more than simply expanding mining capacity. They require an integrated network of complementary capabilities spanning commercial feedstock origination, resource recovery, industrial processing, advanced refining and downstream manufacturing. American Resources believes the most effective way to build that network is not by attempting to own every step of the value chain, but by strategically developing, incubating and partnering with specialized businesses that collectively create a more resilient, scalable and commercially sustainable critical materials ecosystem.

"We believe the next generation of American critical mineral companies will be defined as much by technology, innovation and strategic collaboration as by the resources they control," said Jensen. "Our objective is to combine American resources with American technology to produce the strategic materials that American industry needs. The future isn't about owning every step of the supply chain - it's about connecting the right capabilities to build secure, resilient and commercially sustainable supply chains. The discussions in Washington this week reinforced both the importance of that approach and the urgency of executing it."

American Resources intends to continue collaborating with government stakeholders, strategic partners and industry participants to connect the capabilities necessary to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of its critical materials technologies.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is strategically developing an integrated critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a minority holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its refining-first, multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform is designed to process a wide range of inputs - including recycled materials from permanent magnets, lithium-ion batteries, and industrial, defense, and technology waste streams, as well as mined ores, brines, and coal-based byproducts - into high-purity products that support a cost-effective, environmentally responsible, and circular supply chain.

ReElement's innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process leverages its exclusively licensed and internally developed intellectual property, integrating directly into partners' material processing flowsheets to enhance efficiency and adaptability across the global critical mineral supply chain. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-ceo-mark-jensen-attends-u.s.-department-of-state-mining-roundt-1205296