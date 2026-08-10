

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



Industrial output declined 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.1 percent slight fall in May.



Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a fresh contraction of 1.5 percent, and mining and quarrying output continued to decrease by 1.6 percent. On the other hand, output produced in the utility sector grew 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent, in contrast to a 1.1 percent decrease in the prior month.



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