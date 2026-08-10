

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a significant new Caribbean and Central America undersea cables initiative to strengthen and secure digital infrastructure by expanding trusted, high-speed connectivity in the region and build resilient, secure networks.



The Department of State said it is pairing this effort with legal and technical assistance, delivered through the Department of Commerce's Commercial Law Development Program, to help governments draft trusted-vendor legislation and protect critical infrastructure.



Together, these efforts will help ensure that the Western hemisphere's digital networks remain reliable, trusted, and positioned to support long-term economic growth and security.



The United States announced the initiative after a meeting of regional officials, regulators, and industry leaders from Caribbean nations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organizations' Annual General Meeting.



U.S. officials engaged Caribbean governments to exclude untrusted vendors from their ICT ecosystems and adopt an upgraded and secure approach to network modernization.



Ahead of the conference, the Department convened the U.S.-Caribbean Digital Transformation Accelerator, connecting Caribbean regulators with U.S. companies and partners to advance concrete, country-specific projects on undersea cables, 5G financing, satellite connectivity, and AI readiness.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News