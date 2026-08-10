Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Aitenders Technologies Inc. (CSE: BIDS) ("Aitenders" or the "Company"), the developer of an end-to-end AI-powered platform for tender response and contract management purpose built for complex construction and infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Aitenders common shares will commence trading at market open today under the trading symbol "BIDS".

Geoffrey Guilly, Founder and CEO of Aitenders commented:

"Today is an incredible milestone for Aitenders as we begin the next phase of our journey as a publicly traded company. Prior to initiating the RTO with eXeBlock, we built Aitenders without raising venture capital. As the rate of value realized through implementation of AI accelerates, this listing provides us with growth capital, liquidity for shareholders, and increased visibility as a pure play AI software company delivering proven ROI for global architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) clients."

Aitenders is the intelligence operating system for construction, the world's largest industry and one of the least digitized. The Aitenders platform masters every requirement, clause, and commitment from pre-construction to project delivery: nothing missed, and the evidence to prove it. Every project makes the next one smarter, and the resulting intelligence asset belongs to the client.

As demand for construction grows with megatrends such as the AI infrastructure and energy build-out, the productivity unlocked by AI becomes the competitive advantage powering the firms positioned to win these projects. Aitenders gives expert teams that advantage, helping them bid and manage more projects with the same resources, while focusing on higher-value work. The same platform runs through delivery, where every commitment is tracked and every drift caught early, protecting the margin on contracts won.

New Management and Board

Pursuant to the closing of the RTO Transaction certain management changes occurred. Brief biographies of the directors and officers of Aitenders are set out below:

GEOFFREY GUILLY - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Geoffrey Guilly is co-founder and CEO of Aitenders. He has more than 20 years of international experience in executive leadership, corporate finance and large-scale infrastructure projects, including senior roles with Systra, Egis and Vinci. Mr. Guilly has led Aitenders since its founding in 2019 and brings sector knowledge, industry relationships and operational experience relevant in the company's next phase as a publicly listed construction technology issuer.

JULIEN SUBERCAZE - CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Julien Subercaze, Ph.D. is co-founder and CTO of Aitenders. He is an AI and machine learning specialist with prior experience as an associate professor and researcher in AI at Télécom Saint-Étienne, and has authored more than 40 research publications. Mr. Subercaze brings deep technical and product development expertise that is expected to continue to support the Company's AI platform strategy following completion of the Transaction.

ROGER JEWETT - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Roger Jewett, CPA, is CFO of Aitenders and is expected to serve as CFO of the Resulting Issuer. He has more than 30 years of experience supporting public and private companies through growth stages and financings, and is President of A Fresh Approach Inc., which provides fractional CFO and accounting services. Mr. Jewett brings financial leadership and public-company experience relevant to the Company's transition to its next phase as a listed issuer.

REGIS DAMOUR - DIRECTOR

Mr. Damour is President of RTD Consulting, providing risk management consulting services to public and private companies. Mr. Damour was previously Chief Risk Officer of AECOM (NYSE: ACM), an American multinational infrastructure design firm with $16 billion USD in annual revenue in 2025. Mr. Damour is an angel investor in Aitenders and has provided valuable guidance and high-level connections to industry leaders throughout his involvement.

BRANDON MILNER - DIRECTOR

Brandon Milner is Chief Information Officer at EllisDon, one of Canada's largest construction companies. He previously led new ventures, digital and innovation initiatives at Cadillac Fairview. Mr. Milner brings practical insight into enterprise technology adoption, innovation and customer needs within the construction sector.

HEATHER TULK - DIRECTOR

Ms. Tulk is an accomplished corporate executive and board director. She previously served as President, Commercial and Public Sector at TELUS and has led commercialization and growth initiatives across technology-enabled businesses, including Canada's first sovereign AI Factory. Ms. Tulk brings board governance, operating and go-to-market experience relevant to the Company's next stage of development.

BRENAN ISABELLE - DIRECTOR

Brenan Isabelle has more than 10 years of experience in capital markets and early-stage technology companies as an investor, sales leader and founder. He is currently Vice President, Corporate Development at Numus Financial Inc. Principals of Numus have completed public and private market transactions valued over $2 billion. Mr. Isabelle adds capital markets and business development experience relevant to the Company's growth plans.

Aitenders Strengthens Go-to-Market with Hiring of VP Revenue

Eric Martin brings 25 years of enterprise sales and business development leadership across global markets. As former Head of Solution Engineering, Sustainability Software at IBM, he led complex technology sales to the world's largest organizations, delivering consistent double-digit annualized growth. His expertise in applying data intelligence to critical business problems aligns directly with Aitenders' value proposition. He holds a Ph.D. in Sciences from Toulouse University and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris. As VP Global Revenue, Mr. Martin provides the proven commercial leadership required to convert Aitenders' enterprise traction into scalable, predictable revenue growth.

About Aitenders Technologies Inc.

Aitenders Technologies Inc. is a technology company operating in the artificial intelligence sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aitenders. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France, Aitenders has been recognized among the Top 50 ConTech Startups 2026 globally by Cemex Ventures, serving enterprise customers including three of the top five largest construction companies in Europe and North America. The Aitenders platform masters every requirement, clause, and commitment across a project's full lifecycle, from bid to final milestone. Each project compounds the client's proprietary knowledge into a data asset no competitor can replicate.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308860

Source: Aitenders Technologies Inc.