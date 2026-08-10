Hudbay Minerals Inc.: Hudbay Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Schulz to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

"We are delighted that Thomas will join Hudbay's Board. Thomas' extensive leadership experience across the globe and significant knowledge of the mining industry make him an excellent addition to our Board. I am confident his strategic insights will be invaluable as the Board oversees Hudbay's continued growth through the execution of our strong pipeline of brownfield and greenfield projects," said David Smith, Hudbay's Chair of the Board.

Mr. Schulz is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Bilfinger SE, a German-based industrial service provider with a global footprint in the process industry. His executive leadership experience spans over 25 years and includes nine years as the Group CEO of FLSmidth, a leading provider of services and solutions to the mining industry, and more than a decade at Sandvik, where he rose through multiple senior executive roles, including as President of Sandvik Construction. Mr. Schulz also has significant board experience, including several years as a director at Norsk Hydro ASA and Boart Longyear Group Ltd, and more recently at Konecranes PLC, where he currently serves as a director. Mr. Schulz holds a PhD in mineral mining and quarrying and an engineering diploma in mineral processing from RWTH Aachen University.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Cactus project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Affairs

(416) 362-8181

investor.relations@hudbay.com