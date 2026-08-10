

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains tethered to expectations surrounding the Fed's likely monetary policy decisions. While Friday's jobs data sharply lowered rate hike expectations, anxiety ahead of the looming consumer and producer price inflation data releases from the U.S. limited the euphoria. The uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz also weighed on crude oil prices as well as the broader market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading slightly below the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Earlier in the day, major Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has rebounded. Sovereign bond yields too hardened across regions amidst rising crude oil prices.



Crude oil prices have gained more than a percent. Gold has edged down. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,966.40, down 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,750.50, down 0.09% Germany's DAX at 26,337.14, down 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,859.21, down 0.38% France's CAC 40 at 8,715.54, up 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,536.45, up 0.19% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,970.22, up 2.08% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,232.60, down 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,966.59, up 0.67% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,937.49, up 1.05% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,299.66, up 0.65%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.76, up 0.22% EUR/USD at 1.1552, down 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3505, up 0.09% USD/JPY at 158.92, up 0.71% USD/CHF at 0.8093, up 0.16% AUD/USD at 0.7057, down 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.677%, up 0.41% Germany at 3.1530%, up 0.74% France at 3.948%, up 0.89% U.K. at 4.9573%, up 0.68% Japan at 2.809%, up 0.72%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $85.01, up 1.75% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $79.47, up 1.65% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,395.26, down 0.10% Silver Futures (Sep) at $64.20, up 1.10%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,821.36, down 0.23% Ethereum at $1,907.75, down 0.55% BNB at $601.97, down 0.39% XRP at $1.02, down 0.92% Solana at $76.66, up 0.19%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News