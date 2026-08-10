

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced Monday an investment of approximately $2.3 billion in the U.S., while selecting Houston, Texas, as the site for a new, state-of-the-art multi-modal manufacturing campus to accelerate the delivery of next-generation medicines to patients.



The approximately 600,000 square foot campus, at Generation Park in Houston, will create nearly 500 skilled, well-paying, long-term jobs initially and is designed to grow in scale, capability and workforce for decades to come.



The investment is part of the company's commitment to invest $40 billion in the United States over five years across research and development, technology and domestic manufacturing.



The Houston campus will be modular and multi-modal. Its modular design allows the company to add and reconfigure manufacturing capacity as needed, reflecting its current and future pipeline. IT will expand domestic manufacturing capabilities and establish a digitally advanced campus.



Its multi-modal capabilities allow the company to manufacture multiple types of medicines - such as small molecules, biologics, and antibody-drug conjugates - across a range of disease areas. It will support drug product and finished goods manufacturing from late development through launch.



BMS also expects to create approximately 2,000 construction and other indirect jobs between 2027 and 2030 as the facility is built and brought online, supporting the local economy throughout the construction period.



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