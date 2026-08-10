

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies declined during the past 24 hours as markets reconciled to the uncertain geopolitical situation in the Middle East and the spike in crude oil prices that followed. The unexpected decline in U.S. payrolls as well as anxiety ahead of the looming data releases on consumer price inflation and producer price inflation from the U.S. during the week swayed market sentiment. The recent Bitcoin sales by Strategy Inc also weighed on markets. Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased more than half percent while Bitcoin is trading at $64,732.



The uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical situation in the Middle East as well as concerns about restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz weighed on crude oil prices, bond yields as well as the Dollar. Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading around 3 percent above the flatline. Bond yields have hardened across regions. Also, the six-currency Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has rallied almost a quarter percent.



Markets also digested reports from the leading Bitcoin treasury company Strategy Inc (MSTR). In its filing on Monday, the Virgina-headquartered company headed by Michael Saylor has reported sales of 1690 Bitcoins during the period between August 3 and August 9 aggregating to $108.6 million at an average sale price of $64,262. The company's aggregate Bitcoin holdings have dropped to 840,447 at an aggregate purchase price of $63.36 billion and an average purchase price of $75,385. The company had sold 1638 Bitcoins aggregating to $105 million at an average sale price of $63,957 during the period between July 27 and August 2.



Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased 0.65 percent overnight to $2.21 trillion while market leader Bitcoin traded between $65,402 and $64,456 during the same period. The decrease in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 35-percent jump in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.59 percent lower at $64,732.01. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses stand at 26 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $102 million on Friday from $138 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $87 million.



Bitcoin has slipped one notch to the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is now positioned between 13th ranked Tesla and 15th ranked Berkshire Hathaway.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 1.4 percent lower at $1,895.97. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,935.53 and $1,893.27. Ethereum's year-to-date losses have fallen to 36.1 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $50 million on Friday from $92 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $38 million.



Ethereum has slipped one notch to the 88th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) dropped 1 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $601.72. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency slipped 0.79 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.03, around 73 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 0.23 percent overnight to $76.52. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.33 percent higher at $0.3309. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) edged up 0.08 percent overnight, to trade at $54.59, around 29 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall slipped 0.57 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0699. DOGE is trading 91 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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