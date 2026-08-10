Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 3 August 2026 and 7 August 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 590,373 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
3 August 2026
127,000
331.9002
42,151,325.40
4 August 2026
127,000
338.1224
42,941,544.80
5 August 2026
127,000
348.2251
44,224,587.70
6 August 2026
127,000
345.8462
43,922,467.40
7 August 2026
82,373
344.9460
28,414,236.86
Total accumulated over week 32
590,373
341.5708
201,654,162.16
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
1,795,661
325.4316
584,364,788.80
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 7 August 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,226,602,864
1,226,602,864
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
58,460,426
58,460,426
Number of outstanding shares
1,168,142,438
1,168,142,438
1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-32--2026,c4381593
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4381593/4213244.pdf
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W32 2026
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3556239
EQT
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4381593/a780ca62ccc5f296.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260803 to 20260807
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-32-2026-302847264.html