Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 3 August 2026 and 7 August 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 590,373 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 3 August 2026 127,000 331.9002 42,151,325.40 4 August 2026 127,000 338.1224 42,941,544.80 5 August 2026 127,000 348.2251 44,224,587.70 6 August 2026 127,000 345.8462 43,922,467.40 7 August 2026 82,373 344.9460 28,414,236.86 Total accumulated over week 32 590,373 341.5708 201,654,162.16 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,795,661 325.4316 584,364,788.80

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 7 August 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,226,602,864 1,226,602,864 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 58,460,426 58,460,426 Number of outstanding shares 1,168,142,438 1,168,142,438

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-32--2026,c4381593

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4381593/4213244.pdf EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W32 2026 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3556239 EQT https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4381593/a780ca62ccc5f296.pdf EQT Transactions 20260803 to 20260807

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