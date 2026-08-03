Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 27 July 2026 and 31 July 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 582,510 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 27 July 2026 125,000 319.9064 39,998,300.00 28 July 2026 125,000 322.7183 40,339,787.50 29 July 2026 125,000 322.4972 40,312,150.00 30 July 2026 125,000 320.1214 40,015,175.00 31 July 2026 82,510 322.9812 26,649,178.81 Total accumulated over week 31 582,510 321.5474 187,304,591.31 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,205,288 317.5263 382,710,626.64

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 31 July 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,226,602,864 1,226,602,864 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 57,870,053 57,870,053 Number of outstanding shares 1,168,732,811 1,168,732,811

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-31--2026,c4379494

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4379494/4207885.pdf EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W31 2026 https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4379494/b54d9cf26f7195a5.pdf EQT Transactions 20260727 to 20260731 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-group,c3555454 EQT Group

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-31-2026-302841354.html